For the second time this season Ledman and I get together after a loss on the road by Purdue.



Purdue's loss to Nebraska seemed a bit hot shooting, a bit bad defense, and a bit sloppy offense. But is the real takeaway that Purdue's bench needs to be better?



Caleb Furst has been something of a ghost this season. Myles Colvin is barely playing. Camden Heide stepped up in this game, but where are the points and production coming from on Purdue's bench. Does Painter need to play them more?





Is Loyer's time as a starter waning? Does that make sense?



There's a lot of questions after this game and Ledman and I try to work through them.



