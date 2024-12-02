The Old Gold Show returns | Purdue takes down Rady's

What? You can't spend all your time doom spiraling about Purdue football and its next football coach hire. The Old Gold Show returns after a couple week hiatus.





Ledman and I have plenty to talk about as Purdue's taken small ball all the way to the west coast where it won the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego over Thanksgiving week.





The contest showcased Purdue's potential as Matt Painter leans into Purdue's small ball lineup. Ledman offers some wise words of caution about what winning close can mean, but we both end up in a place of optimism as Purdue's rotation shifts has seemed to bring out the best in its entire rotation, something that we get in depth on in the episode.







The video is in two parts while the audio on Spotify, Apple, or whever you listen to podcasts is in one big track.







Make sure to give it a listen, watch, like, subscribe, and comment if you've enjoyed the show.