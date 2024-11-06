The Old Gold Show | Season Opener Recap Video

The regular season is here and Purdue got off to a good start, beating Texas A&M Corpus Christi 90-73 in front of a home sell out crowd.



Purdue's Braden Smith looks every bit the Big Ten Player of the year, going for 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 15 assists. Smith is part of a new big three, and Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn did their parts, too.



Loyer led Purdue with 21 points and Kaufman-Renn had a line of 15-9-3 in his first game as Purdue's lead big man.



But who is going to step up around Purdue's big three? Andrew Ledman from Hammer and Rails and I are back throughout the season to answer all the pressing questions about Purdue's season.



Let Ledman's optimism fill you up on a gray Wednesday morning as we discuss Purdue's freshman guards who have looked great in two exhibition games and one regular season game.



There's also the title of the episode and the real question at hand, who will step up to be Purdue's other big man? On Monday, it looked like it was Daniel Jacobsen, but will any of the other candidates surprise? Listen and find out on The Old Gold Show, part of the Field of 68 Network.