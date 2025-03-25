The Old Gold Show | Welcome to the TKR Era

The Old Gold Show is live again as Purdue returns from a trip to Providence that featured two more NCAA Tournament wins for Matt Painter and company.



Ledman and I get into the two games including talking about Braden Smith's usage and minutes, how Purdue was able to solve McNeese's defense, and the things that have changed for the better as Purdue enters the NCAA Tournament.



That includes Tre Kaufman-Renn's assurgance as not just one of Purdue's best players, but someone who absolutely should be an All-American. He was terrific again in Providence as his rebounding numbers ascend and his scoring continues to be Purdue's go to option and scheme beater.



Don't worry. Ledman also gets to be petty and take a victory as I admit defeat on the great Mason Gillis/Caleb Furst debate, mostly because of how Camden Heide's ability to stretch the floor in both the tournament games has changed Purdue's offense for the better.



We'll have more on the Houston game later this week, so sit back, watch, enjoy, like, comment, and subscribe to The Old Gold Show, a part of the Field of 68 media network.