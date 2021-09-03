The football field is George Karlaftis’ happy place. He loves it between the white lines.



It’s where Purdue’s lynchpin defensive end is at peace with himself, while at the same time wreaking havoc on opponents.

"He lives in the building trying to improve and get better, getting his game to an elite level," said Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. "He wants to study the best defensive ends in the NFL and college. He wants to work on his strength, flexibility and speed at all times, and he’s feeling healthy.”