GoldandBlack - The start of basketball practice will be delayed at Purdue

The official beginning of preseason basketball practice has been pushed back a week at Purdue due to the realities of the on-going pandemic.

Citing "contact tracing protocols," Purdue announced Monday morning that practice will now begin next Wednesday, Oct. 21, instead of this Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The Boilermaker basketball program has been practicing with a full squad for some time now, but its offseason since the resumption of activity in June has not been free of interruptions. Purdue is known to have incurred several positive cases over the span of the past few months.

What the delay might mean for Purdue's preparations for the season remains to be seen.

The college basketball season can open Nov. 25, but the schedule remains far from finalized.