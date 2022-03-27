The story of Purdue's season: So close to so much

PHILADELPHIA — Purdue won 29 games this season — one shy of a school record — and earned its first-ever No. 1 ranking nationally, part of a season the Boilermakers spent ranked in the top 10 start to finish.

None of that could possibly have been top of mind Friday night in Philadelphia, as Matt Painter and his team saw their season cut short, so close to so much.

Prior to falling to Saint Peter's at the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Purdue finished one game shy of sharing the Big Ten regular season title and lost to Iowa in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament.

"You feel for your players, you feel for your seniors," Coach Matt Painter said following his post-game press conference after the Saint Peter's game. "You were close to winning a league title, we were close to winning the (Big Ten) Tournament and we were close to being in a position to go to a Final Four, and we just came up a little bit short when you won 29 games. It's just a hard thing when you put so much into it, and you don't play your best. It's really hard to take."

The gap between Purdue winning those 29 games and the superlatives that came with them and Purdue winning championships and maybe even making its first Final Four since 1980 was relatively small.

Some of the absolute benchmark elements Painter aims to build teams around, as Gene Keady did before him, betrayed the Boilermakers.

Purdue turned the ball over way too much and at way too high a cost. The loss at Michigan State really was the game that cost Purdue the Big Ten title, as it turned out, though obviously any number of close games going the other way could have changed that, also. That Michigan State game was 100-percent about turnovers.

The loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament title game was 100-percent about turnovers. And the Saint Peter's loss was a multi-layered outcome, but turnovers were the layer that mattered most.

For an offense touted all season as one of college basketball's elite, that was the fatal flaw that wound up leaving Purdue's season short of so much, the self-destructive habit that canceled out so much of what gave this team's advantages.

Particularly when other areas amplified the issue.

One of them was foul shooting, another matter that combined at times with the turnover issue to cost Purdue games.