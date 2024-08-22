Fifth-year senior center and presumed team captain Gus Hartwig has seen many offensive line configurations during his time in West Lafayette, but the group the Boilermakers have assembled in 2024 is perhaps the best he's seen.

"Since I've been here, I believe so," Hartwig said on Thursday.

Coming off a tumultuous 2023 campaign that saw injuries pile up, so much so that the Boilermakers couldn't put five out on the practice field by the end of the season, Hudson Card's protection detail is night and day difference heading into week one against Indiana State on August 31st.

The driving force behind the improved unit was Marcus Johnson and Ryan Walters hitting the transfer portal hard to bolster the front line. Adding size is something Walters referenced when discussing Purdue's portal strategy, and while the size was needed, Johnson was less concerned about the weight, and more so about netting players who could contribute right away.

"I just want good football players. I'm gonna be straight up. I mean, everybody talks about size, but I've seen a lot of big people that they can't move people off the ball. You know, for me, I just want good football players at the end of the day. Those players happen to be bigger, but we got a pretty good room," Johnson said.

It is the experience that Purdue added which has Johnson excited for what the group could become in 2024. Ball State transfer Corey Stewart brings 28 starts to West Lafayette, while DJ Wingfield (New Mexico) and Joshua Sales (Indiana) have a combined 14 starts between them.

Add that to Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa, who have all started in each of the last two seasons, and Purdue's line is filled with experienced contributors, which will pay dividends.

"Those guys know what it takes. They played in a lot of ball games," Johnson said. "Our guys should know it as well as can be, regardless of what front or what pressure shows up, because they've done it 1000 times with that experience."

"Definitely got a lot more bodies than we did last year. Not only that, but experience as well. I think that helps, especially in this league, knowing that it's a trench league, so having those experienced guys and the guys that we bring back from last year and adding those newcomers, I think it's gonna be a pretty good deal for us," Johnson said.