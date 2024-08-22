PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Purdue’s best offensive line in Gus Hartwig's time? The senior believes so

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Gus Hartwig (53) talks to a teammate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Gus Hartwig (53) talks to a teammate Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, during Purdue football practice at Bimel Outdoor Practice Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Fifth-year senior center and presumed team captain Gus Hartwig has seen many offensive line configurations during his time in West Lafayette, but the group the Boilermakers have assembled in 2024 is perhaps the best he's seen.

"Since I've been here, I believe so," Hartwig said on Thursday.

Coming off a tumultuous 2023 campaign that saw injuries pile up, so much so that the Boilermakers couldn't put five out on the practice field by the end of the season, Hudson Card's protection detail is night and day difference heading into week one against Indiana State on August 31st.

The driving force behind the improved unit was Marcus Johnson and Ryan Walters hitting the transfer portal hard to bolster the front line. Adding size is something Walters referenced when discussing Purdue's portal strategy, and while the size was needed, Johnson was less concerned about the weight, and more so about netting players who could contribute right away.

"I just want good football players. I'm gonna be straight up. I mean, everybody talks about size, but I've seen a lot of big people that they can't move people off the ball. You know, for me, I just want good football players at the end of the day. Those players happen to be bigger, but we got a pretty good room," Johnson said.

It is the experience that Purdue added which has Johnson excited for what the group could become in 2024. Ball State transfer Corey Stewart brings 28 starts to West Lafayette, while DJ Wingfield (New Mexico) and Joshua Sales (Indiana) have a combined 14 starts between them.

Add that to Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow and Mahamane Moussa, who have all started in each of the last two seasons, and Purdue's line is filled with experienced contributors, which will pay dividends.

"Those guys know what it takes. They played in a lot of ball games," Johnson said. "Our guys should know it as well as can be, regardless of what front or what pressure shows up, because they've done it 1000 times with that experience."

"Definitely got a lot more bodies than we did last year. Not only that, but experience as well. I think that helps, especially in this league, knowing that it's a trench league, so having those experienced guys and the guys that we bring back from last year and adding those newcomers, I think it's gonna be a pretty good deal for us," Johnson said.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FpNllRNW54Zzk4P3NpPXZVdmk0aFc2Zk9CZ3VEMEQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

Not only did the talent and experience level rise for the Boilermakers, but so did the sheer number of linemen at Johnson's disposal, which was perhaps the biggest issue for a much scrutinized group a year ago.

Along with Hartwig, Mbow, Stewart, Wingfield, Moussa and Grant, the Boilermakers have a healthy crop of reserves that are ready to step into a starting role if need be. Joey Tanona, Bakyne Coly, Luke Griffin, Jimmy Liston and Jaden Ball make up the group of second unit linemen that Purdue is pleased to have on its side.

Tanona and Coly in particular were talented, but their roles were uncertain with Tanona returning from a medical retirement after a scary car accident two years and Coly still learning the game after picking up football less than three years ago. That tandem has been a pleasant surprise for the group.

"He's done a hell of a job, man. I'm happy and proud of him. He's done a really good job, and to be honest with you, going through what he went through, I didn't expect him to get the amount of reps that he's been getting, but he's handled himself well. He's gotten reps with the first two units," Johnson said. "I thank God we got him and he's a guy that can play multiple positions up front. So I think he'll play a big, big, big role for this program."

"From where he was a year ago to now is like light years. He was probably 265 last year playing tackle, and now he's 300. He's strong, he's physical," Hartwig said. "The gradual progression of that, you see him picking up on so many things, and he's so coachable, so athletic, that he just picks up on so much stuff."

Coly and Tanona make a deep group even deeper this fall, which could make a big difference if something were to happen, says Hartwig.

"Having versatility throughout a whole offensive line just kind of makes the ability to, if something happens here, you can move somebody there," Hartwig said. "Having versatility and depth just makes it so you don't lose a beat if something happens."

"Health is always important at this level and having everybody healthy, I think would be huge. But either way, if we're healthy, or if a couple guys got to step up. I think we built up a good competition to kind of have a good room," Hartwig said.

Purdue's offensive line has all the makings of a stellar group heading into the season-opener against Indiana State next weekend, but the real test awaits as the Boilermakers look to change their fortunes from a year ago this fall.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FDWnFIWXM0YXQwP3NpPTVnZ1d5VmxadVRxMlJrMWc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0pHd0E2eEtaMlBFP3NpPXlrRnFIbmd2MTdyaHZraTI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGhlLXRvcC1wdXJkdWUtb2ZmZW5zaXZlLWxpbmUtaW4tZ3VzLWhh cnR3aWctcy10aW1lLXRoZS1zZW5pb3ItYmVsaWV2ZXMtc28iLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnB1cmR1 ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnRoZS10b3AtcHVyZHVlLW9mZmVuc2l2 ZS1saW5lLWluLWd1cy1oYXJ0d2lnLXMtdGltZS10aGUtc2VuaW9yLWJlbGll dmVzLXNvJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK