The wait is over, Lorenzo Neal finally is back: 'I feel great'
He’s baaaaaack.
That’s right. Lorenzo Neal has returned, squeezed into his familiar No. 9 jersey following a year on the shelf recovering from a 2018 knee injury and subsequent surgery. And, it’s a welcomed sight for staffers, teammates and fans.
“I feel good,” said Neal. “I feel great. Ready to play football.”
This defense needs all the help it can get coming off a dreary 4-8 season and transitioning to new coordinator Bob Diaco, who has revised the scheme. Expect a mix of 3-4 and 4-3 alignments. Improvement is needed. Too often in 2019, the Purdue defense …
• Got gashed for big plays (No. 1 in the Big Ten in 2019 in most plays of 20-plus yards allowed).
• Struggled to get off the field on third downs (No. 12 in opponent third-down conversions at 40.6 percent).
• Lacked steady pressure (12th in sacks with 23).
• Was soft vs. the run (12th, 192.5 ypg allowed).
No doubt: The defense missed the pocket-pushing, line-collapsing, double-team presence of Neal. He is a 6-3, 325-pound load in the middle of the front.
“He's looking good,” said defensive end George Karlaftis. “… Everyone’s improving every day, trying to get ready for (the season opener on Oct. 24) Iowa. And, you know, he's putting his best foot forward, and giving everything he's got for the team.”
Neal watched last year's disappointing season all unfold from the sideline as he rehabbed the knee he hurt way back in the regular-season finale at Indiana in 2018. Not suiting up--he was one of many key Boilermakers injured last season--was difficult to cope with for a guy who was elected a team co-captain in 2019. How difficult was it to be a spectator?
“Just being mentally tough and just waiting on my opportunity to get back on the field,” said Neal after a recent practice. “I don't really think about all that kind of stuff. I just know that when my time comes, I need to do what I need to do, and that's kind of been my mind-set on it.”
New defensive line coach Terrance Jamison is happy to see Neal on the field.
"Guys like Lorenzo," said Jamison, "we are glad to have him back. He's healthy, getting reps, getting back into the rhythm. It's been great."
This is the fifth-year senior’s chance to author one final glorious chapter to his Purdue career. Yes, technically, Neal could return in 2021, thanks to an NCAA blanket waiver that makes this a “free” season of eligibility for all players. But, Neal likely will opt to pursue a pro career--father Lorenzo Neal was a long-time NFL fullback--after this season.
“I figured I had eligibility left to play a whole season, so I needed to get back out here and play again with my guys,” said Neal, who has made 28 career starts. “That's really just all it was. I had never felt like at any point that I had just done enough to leave or that I was just going to be out of here, even two years ago. So, for me, (coming back) was never really a question that I had to ask myself. It was that I still had work to get done here and games I needed to win.”
Neal flashed a lot of potential his first few seasons in West Lafayette after arriving in 2016 as part of Darrell Hazell’s final recruiting class. Neal was looking for a big breakout in 2019 coming off a junior season in 2018 that saw him earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
But Neal never got on track last year after offseason knee surgery. He kept rehabbing, doing what he was supposed to do ... but he never was able to suit.
“I just keep my head on straight, you know,” said Neal. “I don't try to get too high or too low. I know that this is a day-to-day process and it has been for the last year and some change. So, I try to keep a level head and don't get too too high or too low, really. Just stay focused on my goals.”
Was there ever a point when Neal got frustrated or considered giving up during his rehab?
“Absolutely not,” said Neal. “I won't go into detail about all the things I've been doing in my life, but an injury would never make me quit the sport I love. That's just my personal view on it. So, no, that was never a thought that crossed my mind. Took it day-by-day, just trying to get back out of here as quick I could. And when I was ready, I was ready.”
At times last season, it appeared Neal may get on the field. He suited up for some practices and went through strength and conditioning work. But, he never played a snap last season.
“I think it was more of a wait-and-see kind of thing,” said Neal. “I don't think any decision was ever really made and there wasn't an effort to rush me back. Last year, I had a good understanding with with Coach (Jeff) Brohm and with (associate strength and conditioning) Coach (Dennis) Love and with the medical staff about my health being the most important thing. So that was never really a question, to rush me back.
“You know, there were some days where I went on the field and I did some things whether that was with trainers, with coaches or with the strength staff. But, I don't know if there was ever a time where I was just like, ‘Yeah, sure, I'm gonna play.' I don't think that was ever asked of me.”
Now, Neal will be revved up.
“He's getting better every day,” said Brohm after Saturday's scrimmage. “He’s got to continue to push forward, get in the best shape he can. I think that's going to be the most important thing for him, is getting in the best physical condition he can so that he's ready to play as many snaps as we can utilize him because he can be a productive force.”
