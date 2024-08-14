Thieneman, Stevens leading "player-driven" group of safeties for Purdue
For a group that replaces a pair of senior leaders in Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen with five true freshmen this season, the question of where the leadership will then come from following those departures.
Purdue has had no such question marks stemming from Grant O'Brien's safeties room this fall, with fifth-year senior Antonio Stevens and All-American sophomore Dillon Thieneman picking up where Kane in particular left off.
"DT and Tone are doing a great job leading, because someone helped lead them last year, when you think of Sanoussi Kane," O'Brien said on Wednesday. "That's where you want your room to be. You want to be player driven. You want the standard of, you know, a captain that we had last year with Sanoussi leaving the room, and hopefully he left the legacy that someone else can step up. Those two guys are doing a great job."
"I just kind of, you know, come in and try to help the young guys out. Just try to be consistent, and be positive, and just kind of help where I can," Stevens said.
The Boilermakers have rising talents in the group, with Joseph Jefferson and Anthony Brown serving as top reserves heading into the season. However, what is soon to be Purdue's starting safety tandem have taken the reins of the group, both on the field and in the leadership department.
Thieneman's track record of elite production speaks for itself, which in nature, vaults him into a leadership role not only for the safeties, but the entire team. Growing his vocal leadership skills is something the standout defender is working on, while still leading through his actions thanks to a business like approach.
O'Brien knows what he's going to get out of the Preseason All-American, but Thieneman's next step is whether he can elevate the rest of the defense as well.
"I think anytime you're blessed to have the chance to coach a young man who's driven and focused, it just makes it fun to be a coach," O'Brien said. "That's why you get into the game, because you're trying to pour into somebody to improve their game on and off the field. And when he's so driven in his own right, those are exciting moments."
"He's trying to get somewhere long term, right, for his own goals, but I think when he's present, that's what brings people together. When he's present, he brings people with him. When he's present here, he brings a standard of Purdue football for what we're excited about," O'Brien said.
Stevens on the other hand has had to grind his way through what has been an adversity filled career with the Boilermakers. Going back to his freshman campaign in 2020, Stevens suffered a gruesome knee injury that held him out of competition until 2022.
After serving as deep depth that season, Stevens saw a career-high in snaps, as well as increased production. Another step forward is in order for the fifth-year senior, who is now set to take over the starting strong safety spot for O'Brien, who has been impressed by Stevens' growth mentally and physically this off-season.
"Just to see the work that he's put in with our strength staff, Coach Ro in the off-season, it's been really exciting to see physically where he's at. But mentally, I think he's in a great position to go make plays for us. He's in a great position to help lead that room, along with Dillon," O'Brien said of Stevens.
Stevens has particularly had an impact on the quintet of defensive backs entering the fold this fall, where he and Thieneman have already built mutual respect with the up and comers.
"Really receptive, for sure. You know, we're pouring into the young guys, young guys are pouring into us, buying into this culture that we're building, this winning culture. So, you know, it's been really great, just from top to bottom man the culture is beautiful here," Stevens said.
Koy Beasley, LeonTre Bradford, Luke Williams, Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable all come to West Lafayette with talent and anticipation for arguably last recruiting cycle's top position group. The newcomers have each show flashes on the field, while quickly buying into the culture that head coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are looking to establish.
"All five of those guys have had different moments where they've kind of flashed for sure, they're in fall camp. Anytime you can run and hit as a young defensive player, people are going to find roles for you on the team, with special teams, or in certain packages," O'Brien said.
"I think those guys are continuing to just come in and put the work in with the realistic expectations that nothing's given, everything's earned. Those are the guys we want to continue to build the program around. Those are guys I'm excited to help build my room around and moving forward as those young, talented guys that are not just football players, but understand what we're trying to do from a culture standpoint," O'Brien said.
While the future of Purdue's secondary is as bright as ever, the present is helping make that hope a reality while producing this fall.