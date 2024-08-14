For a group that replaces a pair of senior leaders in Sanoussi Kane and Cam Allen with five true freshmen this season, the question of where the leadership will then come from following those departures.

Purdue has had no such question marks stemming from Grant O'Brien's safeties room this fall, with fifth-year senior Antonio Stevens and All-American sophomore Dillon Thieneman picking up where Kane in particular left off.

"DT and Tone are doing a great job leading, because someone helped lead them last year, when you think of Sanoussi Kane," O'Brien said on Wednesday. "That's where you want your room to be. You want to be player driven. You want the standard of, you know, a captain that we had last year with Sanoussi leaving the room, and hopefully he left the legacy that someone else can step up. Those two guys are doing a great job."

"I just kind of, you know, come in and try to help the young guys out. Just try to be consistent, and be positive, and just kind of help where I can," Stevens said.

The Boilermakers have rising talents in the group, with Joseph Jefferson and Anthony Brown serving as top reserves heading into the season. However, what is soon to be Purdue's starting safety tandem have taken the reins of the group, both on the field and in the leadership department.

Thieneman's track record of elite production speaks for itself, which in nature, vaults him into a leadership role not only for the safeties, but the entire team. Growing his vocal leadership skills is something the standout defender is working on, while still leading through his actions thanks to a business like approach.

O'Brien knows what he's going to get out of the Preseason All-American, but Thieneman's next step is whether he can elevate the rest of the defense as well.

"I think anytime you're blessed to have the chance to coach a young man who's driven and focused, it just makes it fun to be a coach," O'Brien said. "That's why you get into the game, because you're trying to pour into somebody to improve their game on and off the field. And when he's so driven in his own right, those are exciting moments."

"He's trying to get somewhere long term, right, for his own goals, but I think when he's present, that's what brings people together. When he's present, he brings people with him. When he's present here, he brings a standard of Purdue football for what we're excited about," O'Brien said.

Stevens on the other hand has had to grind his way through what has been an adversity filled career with the Boilermakers. Going back to his freshman campaign in 2020, Stevens suffered a gruesome knee injury that held him out of competition until 2022.