What type of a coach is Purdue getting in Brad Lambert?

The Boilermakers' new co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach--who reportedly was hired on Monday--has an extensive resume that includes plenty of experience as a DC in addition to head coaching experience.

The 56-year-old Lambert most recently pushed the buttons on some top-shelf defenses at Marshall. But he really came to prominence working under Jim Grobe at Wake Forest, where Lambert worked from 2001-10 first as linebackers coach (2001-07) and then as defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach (2008-10).

In Lambert's 10 years under Grobe, Lambert was an integral part of one of the best eras in Deacons' history. Wake Forest had five winning seasons during Lambert’s tenure, including the 11-3 ACC championship and Orange Bowl team in 2006 and a 9-4 squad that advanced to the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

In 2008, Lambert’s first as defensive coordinator, the Demon Deacons went 8-5 to finish a three-year stretch in which Wake Forest went 28-12 overall and 15-9 in the ACC while earning bids to three consecutive bowls. Also in 2008, Lambert coached Butkus Award winner Aaron Curry, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Grobe to learn more about Purdue's new hire.