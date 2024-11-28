This is what Matt Painter had in mind and more from Purdue's win

Everything Matt Painter wants to do with a basketball team went out the door when Daniel Jacobsen went down with a fractured leg in Purdue's second game of the season.













The 7-4 true freshman was the embodiment of the things Painter wants in a basketball team. He wants his team to rebound. He wants them to defend. He wants the offensive flexibility to play inside out.















Jacobsen unlocked two big lineups on offense. He was the only rim protection on the roster. He had the chance to be Purdue's best rebounder. The loss of Jacobsen was a loss of identity, and Purdue took a large step in forging a new one in its first game in San Diego













Without Jacobsen, Purdue's season has shown flashes of good and worry. Purdue beat #2 Alabama at home, playing small late, and not turning the ball over.











But Purdue also was blown out on the road at Marquette. Marquette's athleticism, frenetic defense, and effort gave Purdue fits. Purdue turned the ball over and couldn't get rebounds. Unlike last season, when Edey acted as a counter to quickness and pressure, Purdue couldn't put out a lineup that would haunt a small team.













But Purdue has evolved in the five games since Jacobsen's injury and Painter has made concessions. He's embracing what his team does well, and maybe as importantly, acknowledging what it might not be that good at.













In a college landscape where rigidness is often times applauded as culture or the way of playing, Painter has again shown himself to be both insistent and flexible with what works for his team. In San Diego, in another holiday tournament, Purdue showed the best of itself - in flashes.











Let's take a look at some of the encouraging signs from Purdue's 71-61 win over NC State.