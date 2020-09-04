Three active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics
The Purdue athletic department reports three active and 43 total positive COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Friday.
Last week, Purdue reported 40 positive tests and three active cases, as the fall semester began at Purdue on Monday.
The previous two weeks, Purdue reported zero active COVID-19 cases with 37 cases to date, according to its weekly update on its testing results.
The Boilermaker athletic department has now run 2,606 tests since June 8, when its phased return to athletic activity began.
Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.
Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.
|Date
|Case Total
|Active Cases
|Recoveries
|Total Tests
|
July 23
|
27
|
5
|
22
|
415
|
July 31
|
35
|
8
|
27
|
573
|
August 7
|
37
|
2
|
35
|
787
|
August 14
|
37
|
0
|
37
|
1,063
|
August 21
|
37
|
0
|
37
|
1,245
|
August 28
|
40
|
3
|
37
|
1,881
|
Sept. 4
|
43
|
3
|
40
|
2,606
