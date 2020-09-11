The Purdue athletic department again reports three active — and 46 total positive COVID-19 cases — according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Friday.



Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 3,269 tests and yielded 46 positives. The past two weeks, it has acknowledged its positives as being student-athletes.

At the end of the summer, Purdue had back-to-back weeks of zero positives prior to incurring three each of the past two weeks after school resumed.

Of the 46 positive cases, there have been no hospitalizations.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.