Three and Out: Purdue dominates Iowa

Here are quick thoughts from Purdue's 24-7 win at Iowa on Oct. 16.



Is Brohm ball back?

It is hard to conceive of a better game plan that coach Jeff Brohm and staff put together for this game. It was a game of complete domination with many a wrinkle: Three quarterbacks, a defensive scheme that shut down Iowa and of course finding a way to get David Bell to a historic performance. Brohm is now 4-7 against ranked teams, but his two signature wins have been against No. 2 ranked teams (Ohio State 2018 and this one) and by a combined scores of 73-27.



Bell, Karlaftis served notice

The college football world got a full introduction to Bell and George Karlaftis. Bell had the second best performance by a Purdue receiver ever with his xxx receptions for xx yards only outdone by Chris Daniels' 301-yard effort. against No. 5 Michigan State and coach Nick Saban back ini 1999. Karlaftis was simply everywhere in this game. He had a much to do with Iowa being rendered ineffective offensively for just about the entire game. Not sure what his numbers were, but he caused problem in every phase of the game. Jalen Graham and Marvin Grant were pretty salty as well. It was as impressive a defensive effort against a top-ranked team in the recent history of Purdue football. Purdue's pass defense was really good. During Iowa's 12-game winning streak, Spencer Petras threw four picks. The Boilermakers intercepted him four times.



How historic is this win?

You have heard it all week. Purdue hasn't beaten a top-five ranked team on the road since Notre Dame in 1974 and a top-five Big Ten team on the road since Oct. 17, 1964. That's historic. Purdue has now won more games against teams ranked second in the country as an unranked team than another other team in college football. That's nine if you are counting. It sets up a hugely important game against Wisconsin next week for the Boilermakers.