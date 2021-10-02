Three And Out: Purdue's loss to Minnesota

PDF: Purdue-Minnesota stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 20-13 loss to Minnesota, a maddening defeat in which Purdue had every opportunity to make this a very different game and fell short each time. Aidan O'Connell was Intercepted deep in Minnesota territory with 47 seconds to play, ending Purdue's hopes to tie the game and giving the Boilermakers one more missed opportunity to lament on a day full of them.

THIS ONE HURTS BAD

Purdue was the better team on Saturday before halftime and should have enjoyed some cushion, but despite dominating the ball, the early sack fumble that gifted Minnesota a touchdown — we think he caught the ball — wound up being absolutely enormous. The Boilermakers just struggle so badly to capitalize on opportunities. Today was the first time it absolutely cost them a game, though. This one of the most winnable games on the Big Ten schedule and a home game. Things get much more challenging after the bye week.

PURDUE HAS A RED ZONE PROBLEM

When the field shrinks, so too does Purdue's offense. That's been a season-long trend, and this game was more of the same. Similar to the Oregon State game in terms of missed opportunities. The Boilermakers reached the red zone four times. They managed one touchdown. Additionally another drive that was knocking on the door of the red zone ended on a disastrous sack and resulted in a punt. This wasn't about injury this week. Purdue didn't have Payne Durham, and that's a big deal, but it did have David Bell and it did have enough of a running game today with King Doerue back to command respect. The lack of the vertical element when the field contracts is taking the teeth from Purdue's offense, even on a day like today when it functions at a high level otherwise.



ONE DEFENSIVE DISAPPOINTMENT