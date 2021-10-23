Three and Out: Purdue's loss to Wisconsin

PDF: Purdue-Wisconsin stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 27-13 loss to Wisconsin. The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Badgers won their 15th straight over the Boilermakers, thanks to both Wisconsin's usual 300-plus yards rushing and a Purdue offense that couldn't do much of anything and turned the ball over five times. Wisconsin helped give Purdue a chance, with a pair of first half turnovers and a litany of penalties. But the Boilermakers simply could not capitalize after halftime. Strangely, this was the fourth time in five games that Purdue finished with 13 points.

THE OFFENSE JUST COULDN'T GET IT DONE

Purdue threw three interceptions, lost a fumble (sort of) and allowed a number of crippling sacks in the first half that undoubtedly affected its offensive direction the rest of the game. Wisconsin's defense is outstanding, and Purdue didn't have to perfect to win this game, but it certainly couldn't afford all those sorts of high-impact plays to go against it. Jeff Brohm shuffled quarterbacks in and out, grasping for answers on a day that David Bell was completely neutralized. It may have worked a whole lot better had the Boilermakers not stepped on so many turnover-and-sack land mines. All 13 of Purdue's points were either directly or indirectly set up by the defense.

PURDUE D AGAIN VALIDATED, FOR MOST OF THE DAY ANYWAY

Wisconsin has been a nightmare matchup for Purdue for a generation, yet this upstart Purdue defense again delivered. George Karlaftis' touchdown return of a fumble forced by Jamari Brown was an immense play, and the Boilermakers' first offensive touchdown came Indirectly off their first fumble recovery of the season. Lastly, the goal line stand before halftime — holding Wisconsin to a field goal after an ugly Aidan O'Connell interception gave Wisconsin first-and-goal at the 1 and a chance for a halftime lead — was really something. This is Wisconsin, by the way, the Big Ten's gold standard for goal line offense. Purdue opened the second half with a weird turnover in its own territory, a potentially disastrous one. The defense took It right back, thanks to a Kydran Jenkins sack. The defense did seem to wear down against the run, as Wisconsin tends to do to people. It didn't help either that the Purdue offense provided its counterparts no margin for error.

QUARTERBACK DRAMA AGAIN?