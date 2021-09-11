Three And Out: Purdue's win at Connecticut

David Bell's three first-half touchdowns paced Purdue's romp at Connecticut (AP)

PDF: Purdue-Connecticut stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Tonight, Purdue's 49-0 romp at Connecticut, the Boilermakers' second win in as many weeks to open the 2021 season and one of most one-sided wins ever for the program. The Boilermakers went three-and-out on their first offensive possession, then scored touchdowns on their next seven, while their defense — first, second and third teams — smothered Connecticut all day.

PURDUE STARS ARE JUST THAT

David Bell and George Karlaftis came into their junior seasons with so much expected of — and needed from — them that it was going to be a challenge to live up. Through two games, they've not just lived up. They've exceeded expectations. Both were exceptional at Connecticut, but this was Bell's day more than any, as his three first-half touchdowns were quite a show. Bell put this game away quickly, ringing up six catches for 121 yards and three scores through just two quarters, in addition to a 26-yard run. Purdue entered the season promising to get the ball in his hands all sorts of different ways, and that's where his first two big plays came from — a hand-off, and a quick-hitting swing pass, where he then did all the heavy lifting on a 30-yard TD. He was unstoppable. Connecticut could neither cover him nor tackle him. He's simply a special player. So is Karlaftis, although the difference between he and his classmate are considerable, as Karlaftis' Impact on defense Isn't showing up statistically. If you're watching, though, you see a player who Impacts just about every snap he's on the field. This is one of Purdue's big advantages this season. It has two NFL first-round picks on its roster, one on each side of the ball. They give the Boilermakers an advantage every time out, even against the best of the best. Today, this was the worst of the worst Purdue was facing, but Bell and Karlaftis were extraordinary.

A REALLY UNFORTUNATE DEVELOPMENT

The last thing Purdue needed was to come out of a laugher of a win with impactful injuries. Welp. Running back Zander Horvath, one of Purdue's most irreplaceable players due to his every-down value, receiving and running skills and prowess in pass protection — on top of Purdue's lack of depth at RB — was lost in the first quarter to an apparent foot Injury. If he misses games, his void will be felt. King Doerue rushed for 74 yards and a TD in his absence and Dylan Downing ran for 72, as Purdue's offensive line dump-trucked UCONN's front often. Tight end Garrett Miller also went down with an apparent knee injury and corner Jabari Brown was banged up in the second half.

STRONG UP FRONT