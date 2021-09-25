Three And Out: Purdue's win over Illinois

PDF: Purdue-Illinois stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 13-9 win over Illinois, in which the defense stopped Illinois on fourth down In the red zone In the final minute after T.J. Sheffield scored the only touchdown of the day to put the Boilermakers ahead for good.

PURDUE'S HAMSTRUNG ON OFFENSE

Purdue's offense should have put more points on the board in the first half on Saturday, same as it should have put more points on the board In the first half at Notre Dame. In both games, the defense set the opponent up like a golf ball on a tee. But the fact remains, this offense has been kneecapped by injury. David Bell's absence Is an enormous one. King Doerue's would be a significant one by itself, but with Zander Horvath already out, it's amplified. Tight end Payne Durham was knocked out of the Illinois game. Purdue's extremely limited from a personnel perspective right now, and while it's quarterback play has been sufficient for the most part this season, it does not have the sort of presence at that position where it's plug-and-play around him and you don't miss a beat. This defense has played well, certainly well enough to win with, but is getting hung out to dry by an offense that just has very little bite at the moment. Purdue really had to grind one out today and deserves credit for doing so.

PURDUE'S RED ZONE OFFENSE IS IN A TOUGH SPOT

It's not that Purdue hasn't had chances the past two weeks, but the Boilermakers simply can't get in the end zone. T.J. Sheffield's game-winning TD finally broke the seal. Purdue can't run the ball situationally in those areas right now and its personnel absences are especially apparent. David Bell and Payne Durham are their first and second options in the passing game in the red zone, and Zander Horvath obviously a big piece. King Doerue would have been today as well. Nevertheless, Purdue is still prone to disasters around the goal line, with a back-breaking end zone Interception, and another drop inside the 10 this week by Milton Wright today.

THE QUARTERBACK JOB MAY BE OPEN NOW