Three And Out: Purdue's 32-14 win over Northwestern

PDF: Purdue-Northwestern stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 32-14 win over Northwestern at Wrigley Field delivered Purdue to its seventh win of the season, the most in the program in the regular season since 2007.

MILTON WAS REALLY WRIGHT

A career day by Milton Wright delivered Purdue in what was a somewhat sluggish overall performance. Wright caught eight passes for 213 yards, the seventh most in Purdue annals, but just the third best in 2021. David Bell had 240 and 217 in wins over Iowa and Michigan State. Wright caught touchdown passes of 53, 45 and 17 yards. And Aidan O'Connell continued his mastery of the Purdue offense surpassing the 400 yard passing mark for the second time in 2021. O'Connell was 29-of-39 passing for 423 yards and now has thrown 192 passes without an interception.



THE GAME WAS NOT A WORK OF ART

Purdue had some untimely penalties (75 total yards) and had trouble slowing the Northwestern offense in the second and third quarters. But in the end, it didn't matter much. The Boilermakers didn't do much on the ground averaging just 2.4 yards per rush, but it didn't matter much. While the Boilermakers were five of six in the red zone, they had to settle for four Mitchell Fineran field goals. Still, it was a bowl-like environment in historic Wrigley Field, much to the delight of thousands of Purdue fans of the 31,500 fans in attendance. It was a good day for football at the Friendly Confines with temps in the mid-40s and the sun even came out in the fourth quarter.

ROAD WARRIORS