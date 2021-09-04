Three And Out: Purdue's win over Oregon State

PDF: Purdue-Oregon State stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Tonight, Purdue's 23-14 season-opening 30-21 win vs. Oregon State, a far from perfect showing from the Boilermakers but a badly needed and cathartic one after the program's struggles the past two seasons.

THE DEFENSE IS OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT

Purdue showed the aggressiveness on defense that's been promised all off-season, and the result was a seven-point first half for Oregon State in which the Beavers struggled to get any sort of rhythm going, short of one quick three-play sucker-punch scoring drive. The Boilermakers will be happy this season to trade yards for big plays, and it got those big plays right away, notably a strip sack by Jalen Graham that deep-sixed an Oregon State possession, some force-of-nature plays by George Karlaftis and the Interception by Cam Allen that set up a late field goal. Cory Trice's fourth-down breakup with 8:16 to go was an NFL play. Big plays are the goal for Purdue on defense this season, and the Boilermakers made a bunch of them.

JACK PLUMMER REWARDS HIS COACHES' FAITH

Jack Plummer won the starting QB job in the preseason and validated the staff's decision with a really strong season debut, completing 26-of-38 passes and orchestrating the game-sealing drive when It mattered most, a bit of an indication that this team has taken a step toward knowing how to win after an evening of missed opportunities. Plummer did have two touchdowns dropped, too, on at least one dropped, per se. The Jackson Anthrop catch that wasn't would have been a tough play on a substandard throw. Milton Wright's drop came off a picturesque throw by the junior QB. David Bell tends to make QBs look good, too. He debuted with 134 yards on eight catches. Payne Durham caught seven passes for 120 yards and two scores, including the 50-yarder that sealed the win.

THE KICKERS ARE ALL RIGHT