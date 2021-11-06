Three and Out: Purdue's win vs. Michigan State

Aidan O'Connell threw for a career-high 536 yards and three scores (Chad Krockover)

PDF: Purdue-Michigan State stats We're calling it Three And Out this year, because it's three things and then we're out. Today, Purdue's 40-21 win vs. No. 5 Michigan State, the Boilermakers' second top-five win of the season. That last happened in 1960. Aidan O'Connell threw for a career-high 536 yards and three scores, and David Bell torched another high-level opponent, to the tune of 11 catches for 217 yards and a TD. Mitchell Fineran made four short field goals, shaking off his struggles of late to make big kicks in a big game. The Boilermakers never trailed, and put the game away late in the fourth quarter with a red-zone stand by the defense.

THE OFFENSE HAS IT FIGURED OUT

After struggling so badly at times this season, Purdue's offense is alive and well, amidst two straight really strong games. Today, Aidan O'Connell was razor sharp under center and David Bell was his usual elite self, but Jeff Brohm has done a masterful job lately reversing the fortunes of a unit that was Purdue's glaring weakness just a few weeks back. He's had all the answers lately, in the running game, in the red zone, on third down, all of it. It helps when your quarterback plays at a high level, and O'Connell sure did today.

THE DEFENSE, AGAIN, STEPPED UP AFTER HALFTIME

Michigan State's only third-quarter points came off a short field following an untimely Purdue turnover. Otherwise, following a first half in which the Spartans made a bunch of big plays, Brad Lambert's defense again seemed to really figure things out in time for a critical second half.

PURDUE ROSE TO THE OCCASION