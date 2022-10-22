Three quick takes from Purdue's 35-24 loss at Wisconsin.

1 - This game was over before it even started ... or at least seemed like it.

• Wisconsin marched with ease to a TD on its opening drive.

• Aidan O'Connell tossed a pick-six

• Mitchell Fineran shanked a 26-yard field-goal attempt.

On and one it went. Not much worked for the Boilermakers, who looked shell-shocked and trailed 21-0 after the first quarter. O'Connell was off his game, tossing three interceptions. It was a rough day for a lot of players.



Purdue's four-game winning streak is history. Not a total shock. But no one saw this coming from a Purdue team (5-3 overall; 3-2 Big Ten) that had so much to play for on this day, entering tied for first in the Big Ten West with Illinois, which is idle.



Instead of seizing control of the division, the Boilermakers were flattened and overwhelmed. It was a script we have seen often in the Purdue-Wisconsin games.

The good news: Devin Mockobee had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season.



2 - Will Purdue EVER beat Wisconsin again?

This makes it 16 losses in a row vs. the Badgers dating to a win vs. Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium in 2003. And, there doesn't seem to be any end in sight for Purdue in this losing streak.

The loss hurts, but Purdue is still in the hunt to win the Big Ten West. This setback just reduces the Boilermakers' wiggle room. Purdue is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten as it enters its off week.

If the Boilermakers want to win their first West Division crown, they probably will have to win out against a schedule that includes home games vs. Iowa and Northwestern and trips to Illinois and Indiana. Doable? For sure.

The off week will allow time for this roster to convalesce. Among the players who need to get healthier: WR Charlie Jones, who has been dealing with lower-bodies issues since he arrived on campus this summer. LEO Kydran Jenkins, the team's top pass rusher, left the game. How is he?



3 - The defense still has issues vs. the pass.

Halloween is near, so let's call this a "nightmare" for Purdue.

Last week, Nebraska ripped through Purdue for 476 yards and 37 points. Receivers ran unencumbered through the secondary, as the Huskers had six passes over 30 yards.

Today, the Badgers piled on, notching xx total yards with xx coming through the air. The situation in the secondary moving forward could be interesting, as CBs Cory Trice and Jamari Brown left the game with injuries.



The entire team needs to put this game behind it, regroup during the off-week and focus on trying to go 4-0 in November. This looks like a tired, worn-down team that has played eight games in a row.

How will Purdue respond? The West still can be won.

