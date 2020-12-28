Three burning questions
The 2021 season shapes up as a pivotal one for Purdue.
It will be Jeff Brohm’s fifth season at the helm, making him the first Boilermaker coach since Joe Tiller to reach a fifth season. And progress will be expected for a program that has had three losing seasons in succession.
Here are three burning questions as a long offseason begins in West Lafayette.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news