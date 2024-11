Purdue is set for yet another tall task on Saturday afternoon when traveling to No. 2 Ohio State for Big Noon Kickoff. The Boilermakers sit at the bottom of the Big Ten, as the only team without a win during conference play this season and a brutal stretch to close out the season begins in Columbus tomorrow.

Boiler Upload presents three burning questions Ryan Walters and Purdue will have to answer to have a shot at an upset tomorrow.