Football is in the air as Purdue and the rest of the conference prepares for Big Ten Football Media Days in Indianapolis this week. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are also set to embark on year two of a new era in West Lafayette, starting with the home opener against Indiana State on August 31st.

As Purdue gets set for the 2024 campaign, it still has several question marks after coming off a 4-8 season a year ago. Boiler Upload looks at three questions the Boilermakers will have to answer in just over a month.