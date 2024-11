Purdue football heads back on the road for the first of two games away from Ross-Ade Stadium to finish the season, starting with a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State. The Spartans are 4-6 on the season and have lost six of their last seven, giving Purdue its best opportunity for a win.

Boiler Upload presents three burning questions for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers ahead of Friday's conference clash.