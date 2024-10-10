Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Illinois

in other news
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini
Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Fighting Illini before Purdue's trip to Champaign on Saturday.
Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start
A Purdue running back had himself a day in his first NFL start.
Purdue loses commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway
The top rated commit in Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway has backed off his pledge
Pro Football Focus Grades from Purdue's loss to Wisconsin
Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 52-6 loss to Wisconsin.
Purdue football travels to Champaign this weekend to take on Illinois, with the Cannon Trophy on the line. The Boilermakers have lost each of their last four games and are reeling after a 1-4 start to the season. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions Purdue will have to answer in order to come out of enemy territory with a victory.
