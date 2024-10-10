Advertisement

in other news

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Fighting Illini before Purdue's trip to Champaign on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Boilermusings for 10/7

Boilermusings for 10/7

Mike Bobinski has some tough decisions to make soon.

Premium content
 • Travis Miller
Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start

Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start

A Purdue running back had himself a day in his first NFL start.

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue loses commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway

Purdue loses commitment from 2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway

The top rated commit in Purdue's 2025 recruiting class, four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway has backed off his pledge

 • Dub Jellison
Pro Football Focus Grades from Purdue's loss to Wisconsin

Pro Football Focus Grades from Purdue's loss to Wisconsin

Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 52-6 loss to Wisconsin.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison

in other news

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Illinois Fighting Illini

Boiler Upload takes a first look at the Fighting Illini before Purdue's trip to Champaign on Saturday.

 • Dub Jellison
Boilermusings for 10/7

Boilermusings for 10/7

Mike Bobinski has some tough decisions to make soon.

Premium content
 • Travis Miller
Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start

Former Purdue RB goes for 100 yards in first NFL start

A Purdue running back had himself a day in his first NFL start.

 • Casey Bartley
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 10, 2024
Three Burning Questions for Purdue football vs. Illinois
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue football travels to Champaign this weekend to take on Illinois, with the Cannon Trophy on the line. The Boilermakers have lost each of their last four games and are reeling after a 1-4 start to the season. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions Purdue will have to answer in order to come out of enemy territory with a victory.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS