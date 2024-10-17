Three Burning Questions for Purdue Football vs. Oregon

in other news
Purdue basketball ranked 14th in first AP Poll
Purdue is ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday.
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon Ducks
Boiler Upload takes a first look at Purdue opponent for Friday night's clash in Ross-Ade, the Oregon Ducks.
PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's loss to Illinois
Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 50-49 loss to Illinois.
The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 50-49 loss to Illinois
Boiler Upload provides three takeaways from Purdue's thrilling overtime defeat against Illinois, the morning after.
Purdue looks to end its five-game losing streak on Friday night against No. 2 Oregon under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium as a current four touchdown underdog. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions Ryan Walters and his Boilermakers will have to answer to pull off what would be a monumental upset in West Lafayette tomorrow night.
