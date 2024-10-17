Advertisement

Purdue basketball ranked 14th in first AP Poll

Purdue basketball ranked 14th in first AP Poll

Purdue is ranked 14th in the preseason Associated Press basketball poll, released Monday.

 • Israel Schuman
Boilermusings for 10/14

Boilermusings for 10/14

It was a weekend of moral victories, at least.

 • Travis Miller
Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon Ducks

Purdue Football Opponent First Look: Oregon Ducks

Boiler Upload takes a first look at Purdue opponent for Friday night's clash in Ross-Ade, the Oregon Ducks.

 • Dub Jellison
PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's loss to Illinois

PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's loss to Illinois

Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 50-49 loss to Illinois.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 50-49 loss to Illinois

The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 50-49 loss to Illinois

Boiler Upload provides three takeaways from Purdue's thrilling overtime defeat against Illinois, the morning after.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison

Published Oct 17, 2024
Three Burning Questions for Purdue Football vs. Oregon
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue looks to end its five-game losing streak on Friday night against No. 2 Oregon under the lights of Ross-Ade Stadium as a current four touchdown underdog. Boiler Upload presents three burning questions Ryan Walters and his Boilermakers will have to answer to pull off what would be a monumental upset in West Lafayette tomorrow night.

Purdue
