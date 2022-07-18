You’d be hard-pressed to find a recent Purdue season with as much anticipation as the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Yes, Jeff Brohm’s sixth team has questions. Among them:



• Is there a big-time wideout?

• Any playmakers along the d-line?

• Can any semblance of a run game be established?

Still, there is a lot to like, beginning with quarterback Aidan O’Connell and a defense that teems with talent and depth.

Add it all up, and expectations are growing in West Lafayette for a program coming off its first nine-win season since 2003.

Could 2022 be special? Even better than last year?

These are the three games that will define Purdue’s season.