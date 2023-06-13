Three-star 2025 DE Keylan Abrams announces commitment to Purdue
After a busy few days adding to the 2024 recruiting class, Purdue football now gets a head start on the 2025 class. Three-star defensive end/outside linebacker Keylan Abrams announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday night. He is the first prospect in his class to commit to Purdue.
Abrams visited campus on Friday and competed in Purdue’s individual camp, even though he already had an offer in hand from the Boilermakers. The trip to West Lafayette impressed Abrams enough for him to end his recruitment early compared to others in his class.
“The Purdue coaching staff been on me since day one, but a big part of my recruitment was Coach Arnick and Coach Kane showing nothing but love to me and the family, and that’s what I like,” Abrams told Boiler Upload about his commitment.
The DeSoto, Texas native is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals and chose Purdue over the only other offer he holds at the time of his commitment, Fresno State.
When he gets to campus in 2025, Abrams will join Joe Dineen's outside linebackers unit, where he could see time at either Buck or Fox. In just one varsity campaign at the high school level, he has already shown the ability to be a game-wrecker in a pass-rush role.
Abrams was a key piece of the DeSoto team that won the Texas 6A-DII State Championship in 2022, leading the defense as just a sophomore. He recorded 74 total tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 10.5 sacks for the Eagles.
At 6'1" and 205 pounds, Abrams provides an intriguing blend of strength and athleticism for Joe Dineen to utilize along the Boilermaker defense.
Purdue becomes just the sixth team in the Big Ten to have a verbal commitment in the 2025 recruiting class and now has a fascinating prospect at one of the key positions in Ryan Walters' "Air Strike" system.