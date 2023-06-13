After a busy few days adding to the 2024 recruiting class, Purdue football now gets a head start on the 2025 class. Three-star defensive end/outside linebacker Keylan Abrams announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Tuesday night. He is the first prospect in his class to commit to Purdue.

Abrams visited campus on Friday and competed in Purdue’s individual camp, even though he already had an offer in hand from the Boilermakers. The trip to West Lafayette impressed Abrams enough for him to end his recruitment early compared to others in his class.

“The Purdue coaching staff been on me since day one, but a big part of my recruitment was Coach Arnick and Coach Kane showing nothing but love to me and the family, and that’s what I like,” Abrams told Boiler Upload about his commitment.

The DeSoto, Texas native is rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals and chose Purdue over the only other offer he holds at the time of his commitment, Fresno State.