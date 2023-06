Less than a week after losing a member of the 2024 recruiting class, Purdue added to the group by picking up a commitment from three-star athlete Jo'Ziah Edmond. Edmond announced his decision while on his official visit to West Lafayette on Saturday night.

Rivals rates Edmond as a three-star recruit and the fourth-best player in the state. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Baylor, and others.

The in-state athlete was being recruited at wide receiver and defensive back by several programs, but he will join Sam Carter's group when he gets to West Lafayette in 2024. He participated in the 2023 FBU combine in January, taking home the camp MVP honors as a wide receiver.