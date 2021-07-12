Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A memorable Sunday, recruiting and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON MEDALS
I don't want to overstate this by using too big a word here, but this weekend was kind of a remarkable one for Purdue basketball, as Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst earned gold medals at the FIBA 19-and-under World Cup and Zach Edey secured a bronze.
They're all underclassmen, obviously considering it was the 19-and-under age group, and all of them just a few of the stars that seem to be lining up for the Boilermakers for this season to come.
Ivey and especially Edey legitimized themselves as budding college stars in Latvia. I say Edey more so than Ivey because I think Ivey had already done so during his freshman season. This was Edey's breakout. Furst sure looked ready to help Purdue immediately at the position where the most minutes will be available for a newcomer on an otherwise virtually intact team.
