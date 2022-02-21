Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A timely bye, Big Ten POY and more
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON OPPORTUNITY
I don't know what Matt Painter's plans for this week are, but Purdue's going to get another day off — another day off — and then a rare block of practice this late in the season.
Disadvantage now becomes advantage as Purdue's schedule, so grueling the past month or so, balances out some.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news