Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Another transfer, Robbie Hummel and more

Here's what college football recruiting seems to be becoming — and I cite football instead of basketball because of the numbers involved: It's a game show with one of those cash grab booths; you know, the glass box the contestant gets put in with all the money blowing around, the goal being to secure as much paper as can be in a short period of time.

College coaches aren't grasping at bills, but rather Bills, and Davids, Lorenzos and Jamirs.

Welcome to Year 1 of open transfers, coaches grasping for players in all different directions, reaching for that 50 only to see a bunch of 20s flying around too.

This stuff is changing every day. Every day. These coaches are glued to their phones, computers, iPads, whatever. The kid they're recruiting today may be replaced by another tomorrow.

Broc Thompson, Purdue's newest addition, is the face of the unpredictability of all this.

The Indy native's name appeared in the transfer portal Friday. By Saturday he was committed to the Boilermakers.