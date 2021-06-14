Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Basketball's eventual core, CFP and more

Just a few minutes after Saturday night's Indiana All-Stars win over Kentucky at Southport High School finished, a group of folks — various moms, I assume, because to their credit, they're normally the ones on top of this sort of thing — organized a quick photo op.

Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell, each of them due to depart for Purdue the following morning, had just gotten done with their last-ever high school basketball obligation. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, each of them committed to Purdue for next year, were on hand to be honored for making the junior all-star team.

The five of them got together for the picture you see above, the second time in a matter of five days that this group that'll comprise more than a third of Purdue's roster in coming years shared the court together.

Looking at that group of all Indiana kids as a collective unit, here's what stands out to me: That they're a bunch of guys who are talented and skilled, but maybe not mega-talented or mega-skilled, who all have that most coveted of commodities for Matt Painter: Substance.