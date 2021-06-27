Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big doings for basketball and more

The season's months away, but the Boilermakers may be taking a step toward being a great team right this minute.

Zach Edey may be on the verge of making Canada's Senior National Team. That's 19-year-old, one-year-of-college experience, former hockey player Zach Edey maybe getting a chance to appear in the Olympics, on a team full of NBA players.

It's hard to even put into fitting perspective the magnitude of that accomplishment should it happen.

At worst, Edey will make Canada's 19-and-under national team and join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst in Latvia.

That's a quarter of Purdue's roster playing high-level, meaningful basketball this summer.

For these three young players, that can be profoundly impactful for them.

But what they've already done has already spoken volumes about them.