 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big doings for basketball and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-27 22:04:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big doings for basketball and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue's Caleb Furst
Caleb Furst made USA Basketball's 19-and-under national team. (GoldandBlack.com)

ON RECENT PURDUE'S INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

The season's months away, but the Boilermakers may be taking a step toward being a great team right this minute.

Zach Edey may be on the verge of making Canada's Senior National Team. That's 19-year-old, one-year-of-college experience, former hockey player Zach Edey maybe getting a chance to appear in the Olympics, on a team full of NBA players.

It's hard to even put into fitting perspective the magnitude of that accomplishment should it happen.

At worst, Edey will make Canada's 19-and-under national team and join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst in Latvia.

That's a quarter of Purdue's roster playing high-level, meaningful basketball this summer.

For these three young players, that can be profoundly impactful for them.

But what they've already done has already spoken volumes about them.

