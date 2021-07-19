Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Big Ten media day, recruiting and more

On Friday, the Zoom Press Conference Era takes another stab to the heart as the Big Ten hosts its football media day events in Indianapolis, not Chicago.

Roughly a year ago at this time, it was the Big Ten that wound up practically going it alone on calling off the fall season; now, a standard media day signals a season that should be relatively normal, which I say at the risk of speaking too soon as we continue to have to twist arms to get needles in them.

It's going to be great that this occasion will resume, but I'll add this: It might be freaking insufferable.