Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Charlie Jones, point guards and more

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

New Purdue transfer Charlie Jones (USA Today Sports)

ON CHARLIE JONES

Last week served as a reminder that the transfer portal can be the gift that keeps on givin' the whole year. Just as it seemed as if Purdue's transfer class was finalized by defensive lineman Cole Brevard, Charlie Jones bolted Iowa with plans to enroll in West Lafayette, the sort of canned-hunt decision that's been so prevalent with this Portal Era thus far. That's 10 transfer additions now for Purdue. You may or may not have known that Jones is the reigning Big Ten Return Man of the Year. You may or may not have even known that was a thing. The run-of-the-mill college football fan may not have known either. So quietly, Purdue may have just really helped itself, in June, roughly two months before training camp kicks off.

Obviously, Purdue would love to benefit from more impactful special teams this season, and Jones seems qualified to be part of the solution there, though it must be kept in mind that most return men are only as good as those in front of him. The assumption that this is a plug-and-play panacea for Purdue's return game may be premature. Nevertheless, Jones' addition to the return game is significant. That his value-added lies at wide receiver, where Purdue needs help, is too. Purdue's only going to go as far this season as COVID-senior Aidan O'Connell can take it, but with COVID seniors and portal products Mitchell Fineran and Jones on special teams, maybe that phase of the game can carry a little more weight, too.

ON THAT GUARD SEARCH

Matt Painter has said that he's set a "hard line" this spring and summer as he's searched for a guard on the transfer wire, a high standard for the caliber of player he wants. Purdue's actions have reflected that, as it's recruited heavily a bunch of the best guards to come across the portal the past few weeks and months. They're going to get somebody eventually, I'm quite certain, but obviously this has not been a straight line for Purdue in its first full-fledged foray into both the Transfer Portal and NIL eras. Nijel Pack was almost certainly Purdue-bound before Miami bought him. Tough break for the Boilermakers, and one that continues to resonate, because the best-case scenario was right there for the taking if not for this unique moment in time in college sports and specifically college sports recruiting. Since then, Tyrese Hunter has committed to Texas, Jahmir Young to Maryland, Kyle Lofton to Florida and Malachi Smith to Gonzaga. All of them were offered the keys to a team that could be outstanding next season and all of them went someplace else. Good places, but someplace else nonetheless. Beating those schools out for players before NIL was a chore unto itself. Now, things are different. I can't say that NIL mattered as much with those other players as it did Pack, for which it was the singular reason for his decision. But chances are, it was a factor for some of them. That said, if there was no NIL — nil NIL — what's to say Purdue would have gotten one of those other players? There were no guarantees. They'd have gotten Pack, I'm quite certain, but I don't know about any of those other guys, and it doesn't matter now. I've always said this about Purdue basketball and transfers, that I don't think the quick-turnaround plays to its strengths in recruiting. Purdue does best in recruiting when it can build a long-standing relationship, be around a player and his family a lot, get them to town for games, etc. None of that is really possible on the transfer market, which was like speed-dating before and now has essentially turned to Tinder. With short-runway decisions, substance doesn't always jump out right away and that's a big part of what Purdue sells to recruits. Purdue's still a great option for a lot of these players, but I don't think musical chairs is going to be its game. That said, this is everyone's game now, and everyone's going to have to make the best of it. For Purdue, the process for this cycle to do just that continues.

ON FOOTBALL CAMPS