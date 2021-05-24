Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Crowds, recruiting and more

Watching the NBA Playoffs and some recent MLB games, you realize now what's been missing this whole time: Atmosphere.

Madison Square Garden wasn't full for Sunday's Knicks game against the Hawks, but it sure sounded full on TV.

NBA arenas and MLB stadiums have been gradually upping capacity in accordance with their local mandates and such and that's just been another sign that there's two outs in the seventh inning of this damn pandemic and the closer's starting to get loose.

Hopefully vaccination rates continue climbing and hopefully there are no setbacks of any kind. What those setbacks would be, I have no idea, but this has all been a terrible Showtime movie anyway, so who's to predict what can and can't happen?