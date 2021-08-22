 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: DaMarcus Mitchell, The Alliance and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-22 23:41:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: DaMarcus Mitchell, The Alliance and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue's DaMarcus Mitchell
DaMarcus Mitchell is one of Purdue's most important defensive players. (GoldandBlack.com)

ON DAMARCUS MITCHELL

Hey, let's talk for a second about one of Purdue's more important players who hasn't been on the practice field a whole lot: DaMarcus Mitchell.

It was good news that the senior edge rusher has returned to the field after missing numerous practices due to what I guess we can call conditioning issues, but it wasn't exactly great news that those issues — serious as they could be — surfaced, to the point Purdue spent much of training camp without one of its two of three best defensive players, certainly one of its most gifted.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}