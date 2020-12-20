Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Defensive coordinator, basketball and more
BACK IN THE DC MARKET
A year ago at this time, when Jeff Brohm moved on from Nick Holt as his defensive coordinator, it set up a crucially important decision for Purdue's coach to make.
Defensive improvement was important, but so was stability.
It was a profoundly important hire that had to be made.
And, it was a bust.
Bob Diaco was a disaster. Purdue let signing day run its course, then put out a morning-after notice confirming what most of us figured, that Diaco was out. He coached six games with the Boilermakers.
Now, assuming there's no "cause" here, Purdue will pay him $600,000 to not coach here next season, in the midst of unprecedented financial adversity.
That's how big a disaster this was.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news