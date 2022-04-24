Three Thoughts From The Weekend: DGL, transfers and more

This weekend, Purdue Class of 2023 commitment Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn took a star turn at the Nike EYBL's spring stop at Grand Park, and in so doing reminded that the four-star prep school guard and Lafayette native is exactly what the Boilermakers need.

Matt Painter's best teams the past few seasons have had size and they've had shooting, but they've also had that guy, that guard who can go get a bucket and constantly reshape defenses with their presence. First It was Carsen Edwards, then Jaden Ivey.

Those are big numbers to mention Gibbs-Lawhorn in the same breath as, I know, but I'm talking more about the element than making any sort of specific comparison.