Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football recruiting's big weekend and more

Things are back to normal.

Purdue hosted a robust crop of official visitors this past weekend — the first of full-scale recruiting — and by the sounds of it, things were as they were before that stupid little gremlin of a virus showed up.

The Boilermaker program hosted camp on Sunday, and things seemed like the good old days, before we worried about viral loads and stuff.

It was good to see simply from the perspective of returning to normalcy, people roaming the sidelines, hopefully vaccinated, freely while coaches worked with players free of face shields or neck gaiters or whatever they had to froth at the mouth through coaching their teams this season.

Things are back to relative normalcy, and now the results become amplified.