GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's approach, Zach Edey and more

We've not seen Purdue's new defense yet, nor will we any time soon, nor will anyone any time soon since the playbook's barely a page or two into Chapter 1 as we speak, but the Boilermakers are already off to a great start for one reason: Jeff Brohm is taking the right approach.

To hear the Purdue coach tell it, the days of containment and bending but not breaking (in theory) are no more, and that the mentality from here on out will be to attack.

Now, if you've read my columns the past two years, you know my stance on the matter, as irrelevant as my opinion might be. This is clearly the way to go at Purdue, particularly when you're trying to build around big-play offense.