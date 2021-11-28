Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's big step, hoops' next step
Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.
ON PURDUE'S BIG STEP
Saturday, Purdue hosted Indiana as a heavy favorite and the game played out accordingly. For IU, it wasn't so much a 44-7 bludgeoning that sealed its winless-in-the-Big Ten fate, but rather a 44-7 death by a thousand cuts.
Purdue wasn't very good in the first half, and to be honest the opening 30 minutes of the game reeked of a bit of casualness, maybe even arrogance, on the Boilermakers' part, but the second half was a different story altogether. Purdue scored touchdowns on its first four possessions after halftime and gave Indiana's offense not a damn thing, following a comedy of errors to end the first half that Indiana refused to take advantage of.
A week earlier, Purdue visited Northwestern — sort of — and did exactly what the eye-ball test of those two suggested ought to happen. The Boilermakers won without incident. Purdue took care of business against an inferior opponent.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news