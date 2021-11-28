 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's big step, hoops' next step
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 23:38:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's big step, hoops' next step

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue and the Old Oaken Bucket
Purdue and the Old Oaken Bucket (Chad Krockover)

ON PURDUE'S BIG STEP

Saturday, Purdue hosted Indiana as a heavy favorite and the game played out accordingly. For IU, it wasn't so much a 44-7 bludgeoning that sealed its winless-in-the-Big Ten fate, but rather a 44-7 death by a thousand cuts.

Purdue wasn't very good in the first half, and to be honest the opening 30 minutes of the game reeked of a bit of casualness, maybe even arrogance, on the Boilermakers' part, but the second half was a different story altogether. Purdue scored touchdowns on its first four possessions after halftime and gave Indiana's offense not a damn thing, following a comedy of errors to end the first half that Indiana refused to take advantage of.

A week earlier, Purdue visited Northwestern — sort of — and did exactly what the eye-ball test of those two suggested ought to happen. The Boilermakers won without incident. Purdue took care of business against an inferior opponent.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}