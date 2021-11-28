Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's big step, hoops' next step

Saturday, Purdue hosted Indiana as a heavy favorite and the game played out accordingly. For IU, it wasn't so much a 44-7 bludgeoning that sealed its winless-in-the-Big Ten fate, but rather a 44-7 death by a thousand cuts.

Purdue wasn't very good in the first half, and to be honest the opening 30 minutes of the game reeked of a bit of casualness, maybe even arrogance, on the Boilermakers' part, but the second half was a different story altogether. Purdue scored touchdowns on its first four possessions after halftime and gave Indiana's offense not a damn thing, following a comedy of errors to end the first half that Indiana refused to take advantage of.

A week earlier, Purdue visited Northwestern — sort of — and did exactly what the eye-ball test of those two suggested ought to happen. The Boilermakers won without incident. Purdue took care of business against an inferior opponent.