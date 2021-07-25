Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football's starpower, the Big Ten and more

Football's kind of the ultimate team game, with 11 guys on the field at all times and at least 22 of 'em having to contribute at one time or another.

Obviously.

But this season for Purdue will be a case study in just how much singular stars can matter, because the Boilermakers have two legitimate ones in David Bell and George Karlaftis.

One on each side of the ball. Both juniors. Same recruiting class. Same home state. There's a certain symmetry to all this.

Both of them have to be healthy, but if that happens, they should both have great seasons, potential Big Ten Player-of-the-Year sorts of seasons on their respective sides of the ball if Purdue wins enough games to put them in that mix.