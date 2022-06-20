Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Guard help, Big Ten scheduling and more

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

The one thing Purdue set out this spring, and summer as it turned out, to get — a point guard — it did not.

David Jenkins Jr., who committed to the Boilermakers last week as a grad transfer, is not one of those. He's a scoring guard, known most for his shooting and his physicality.

Here's the point, pun intended, that I think people might be missing here: All the things Jenkins is, it's not like Purdue doesn't need that, too.

Jaden Ivey's gone. So are Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic and both of last year's point guards, who took turns having half a great season each.

There are considerable scoring voids to fill, and the guys who'll be asked to fill some of them are either just barely removed from being outside Purdue's playing rotation (Brandon Newman) or a freshman (Fletcher Loyer).

There's a role here for Jenkins, maybe a significant one.

It's just that the role will be different than the ones Matt Painter and his staff sought to fill once the season concluded.

Purdue did not get a point guard, and that need now can't just be wished away. It becomes — remains, I guess — a critical question for the Boilermakers, as Braden Smith jumps right into the deep end of the pool as a freshman and then Painter and staff will have to get creative in engineering other options involving Ethan Morton and/or Fletcher Loyer.

Purdue should be OK offensively with those guys.

Defensively, maybe some concessions will have to be made or some matchups worked around.

However it turns out, this point guard matter, it shouldn't be held against Jenkins that he's not something other than what he is.