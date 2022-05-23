Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Jaden Ivey, waiting on transfers and more

So, CBS Sports' web site just published a mock draft that projects Purdue's Jaden Ivey being picked sixth by the Indiana Pacers. That same site has another writer who tabs Ivey as the No. 1 prospect in the draft.

For months now, Ivey's been projected as a relatively clear top-five pick come June 23, but his range of outcomes right now seems to be expanding, particularly with the draft lottery having shook out the way it did.

Ivey's the No. 1 guard on the board by most accounts right now, and the No. 4 pick — the one that will ostensibly be the first selection made after Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero go 1-2-3, in some order — went to the Sacramento Kings.

Yikes.