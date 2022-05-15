 GoldandBlack - Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Jeff Brohm, Milton Wright and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-15 23:30:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Jeff Brohm, Milton Wright and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Three Thoughts is a new feature GoldandBlack.com will run every Monday morning in-season.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm (USA Today Sports)

ON JEFF BROHM

Back in 2018, when Jeff Brohm turned down Louisville, anyone who thought that that book was closed for good, they were probably mistaken.

I wrote at the time, even before the final verdict came in that that was not the only time that opportunity would present itself to him, and so timing was more important than anything. The day would come for the whole thing to be revisited.

Well, that day may again be looming.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}